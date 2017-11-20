63-year-old man abused three girls in Derbyshire

A man has been jailed for 18 years for sexually abusing three girls over a number of decades.

Ian Warren, 63, of No Fixed Address, was found guilty of 27 counts of sexual assault including rape committed between 1980 and 2010.

Nottingham Crown Court was told on Friday, November 17 that Warren abused one of the girls at a house in Nottingham between 2009 and 2010.

He also committed offences against a girl between 2008 and 2015.

A third girl was abused by Warren at various locations in Swadlincote between 1980 and 1985.

In addition to his prison sentence Warren was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for Life and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

PC Ruth Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Warren’s victims have shown exceptional bravery, especially as he continued to deny elements of his manipulative offending and put them through the harrowing process of recounting their abuse at a trial.

“Throughout, they have conducted themselves admirably and I hope they’re reassured and comforted by today’s sentencing, knowing their abuser is finally behind bars.

“This case further demonstrates that Nottinghamshire Police will take robust action against those who sexually abuse children, regardless of when the abuse took place, and we will do whatever we can to bring these offenders before the courts.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always investigate all allegations of historic abuse and we would urge any potential victims to contact us on 101.”