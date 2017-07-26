550 new homes plan will be one of biggest developments in Chesterfield area

Planning permission for 550 new homes on the former Staveley Works site will be sought next month.

The proposal – which joint developers Saint Gobain and Strawsons have been planning for six years – is for a 55-hectare area in the western part of the site.

It is anticipated that the other portion of the site, which is owned by the Chatsworth Estate, will see its own outline application later this year.

The developments, if combined, would produce one of the biggest housing developments in the borough – and would go a long way to meeting the Chesterfield area’s five-year housing land supply.

Les Foulger, group property manager with Saint Gobain, said: “This is the main site for new housing in the Chesterfield local plan – unless you want to build on greenbelt which no one wants.”

Mr Foulger added: “We believe our plans will be a catalyst for further investment in the local area and for the wider regeneration of the Staveley and Rother Valley corridor.”

As well as the 550 new homes, the developers say the plan will provide a neighbourhood centre and local shop, new parkland, public space and a lagoon, and enhanced ecological habitats along the river and canal corridors.