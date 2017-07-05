£20k raised for terminally-ill Derbyshire woman’s cancer appeal

More than £20,000 has been raised for a terminally ill Derbyshire woman to pay for alternative cancer treatment – but her family says there is still more people can do.

Gemma Brown, of Killburn, near Belper, was told last week she had between one and three months to live after her liver cancer spread to her lungs.

In just 48 hours friends, family and strangers rallied together to raise an incredible £20,000 towards the group’s £30,000 total.

Gemma’s younger sister Kirsty McKay, 30, said she was looking for businesses to offer their services to raise more cash for the fund, and the family was staying strong for Gemma.

She said: “The entire family are all devastated by the news. We can’t get our heads around it.

“We’re just trying to find what options are available for Gemma.

“It’s heartbreaking but we are pulling together as best as we can.

“Gemma is a very popular person and is the type of the person who would speak to everybody.

“People have been so generous and come up with ideas and donating so many things.”

Gemma’s life first took a turn for the worse last summer when she was diagnosed with Hepatocellular Carcinoma – a rare type of cancer in the liver.

Kirsty added: “Loads of businesses have come forward.

“There’s a Zumba night, coffee mornings, a butcher doing a raffle, beauty therapists donating treatments, and they are all putting the proceeds towards Gemma’s treatment.

“If anyone else can come forward that would be brilliant.”

Gemma’s close-knit friends and family have so far helped to organise eight events to raise cash for her treatment. They are:

July 7 – Burger, drink and cake sale – Kilburn Junior School;

July 8 – Sponsored Walk For Gemma Brown – Chesterfield to Kilburn;

July 8 – Gala Day – Kilburn Miners’ Welfare;

July 9 – Chippy Tea For Gemma Brown - Mrs Sea’s Fish and Chip Shop, Loscoe;

July 14 – Race Night - Kilburn Miners’ Welfare;

July 15 – Doggy Pamperthon – Emma’s Grooming Room, Kilburn;

July 21 – Kilburn Treasure Hunt - Kilburn Village Hall;

If you want to know more about the events, or your company can help Gemma to raise more money, please get in touch with the organisers at www.facebook.com/pg/SaveGemmaBrown.

To make a donation to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-brown1.