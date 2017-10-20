200 jobs up for grabs at Derbyshire’s Thorntons factory

As the Derbyshire chocolate factory Thorntons is gearing up for its busiest period of the year there are around 200 temporary festive jobs which need filling.

Part of the Ferrero family, home of leading brands like Rocher, Nutella, Kinder, Tic Taca, Thorntons based in Alfreton has jobs based in both manufacturing and packing.

The online job advert said: “Surely there is no better job in the world than working in a chocolate factory? “

“We are entering our busiest and most exciting time of year – making sure all our lovely products are expertly made and packed in time for Christmas.”

In July the company started the recruitment process and out of teh 400 positions available half have already been filled.

There are three different shift patterns, which vary from £7.80 - £8.90 per hour depending on shift.

Those on days will work three on and three off 6am to 6pm including some weekends.

There are two night patterns; again three on and three off 6pm to 6pm including some weekends and just nights will be Sunday to Thursday, 10pm to 6pm.

To apply click here.