100s of Christmas jobs up for grabs at Meadowhall

New Look, Nandos, Debenhams, Claire’s, Primark and Boots are just some of the companies hiring at Meadowhall for this year’s festive season.

More than 31 of the Centre’s most popular retail brands and prospective employers will be looking to fill their vacancies.

Mark Bruce, Meadowhall Retail Director, said: “It’s a great opportunity for anyone looking for seasonal work in the retail or catering sectors.”

There are both full and part-time roles available with deadlines for some job applications ending tonight Sunday, October 1 while for other posts people have until the end of the month and beyond.

To see the full list of Meadowhall jobs or to apply click here.