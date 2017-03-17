THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten amazing things to do in Derbyshire

The weekend has nearly landed - and what better way to kick off the fun than by checking out our indispensable guide to the best things to do across Derbyshire.

We’ve scoured the theatres, gig venues and event listings to produce our top ten below.

1. The Bryan Adams Experience

The Flowerpot, Derby, March 17, 9.30pm. We hope we won’t have to say Please Forgive Me - but are pretty sure this tribute to the Canadian rocker is set to be a real rocking treat and is our number one tip for this weekend. Formed in 1997, the four piece band are based in Teesside.

2. Betrayal

Derby Theatre, March 17 - April 1.

Emma and Jerry meet two years on from the end of their adulterous affair. Emma has betrayed her husband Robert. Jerry has betrayed his best friend Robert. But Robert has secrets of his own.

Prices from: £9.50 - £26.50.

3. Tilston and Lowe

Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, March 17, 7.30pm.

First paired together whilst on tour in the USA a few years ago, award-winning singer-songwriters Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe realised they could be onto something special.

4. Patsy Cline- The Concert she Never Gave

Buxton Opera House, March 19, 7.30pm.

An evening of song, laughter and legendary stories is promised in this enthralling tribute to the music, life and times of one of the world’s biggest country music stars, Patsy Cline.

5. Derby Concert Orchestra

Derby Cathedral,March 18, 7pm.

Come along and see performances of Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture, Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending - with Clair Stanley as the violin soloist - and Mahler’s epic First Symphony.

Details: For more on the concert, you can go to www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk

6. Badness A Tribute To Madness

Rolls Royce Leisure Centre, Derby, 8.45pm, March 18.

This tribute to the Nutty Boys was formed in 1994.

7. Mitch Benn: Don’t Fear The Reaper UK TOUR 2017

Derby Guildhall Theatre, March 17, 8pm.

Mitch has been a regular on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Now Show’ for more than a decade and has presented many radio specials.

8. Chapel Players.

The schoolroom at Old Tupton Methodist Church, Nethermoor Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield, until March 18.

Friends and Neighbours is a Northern comedy by Austin Steele and performances can be seen at 7.15pm nightly.

Details: Admission price is £6. To book phone Catherine on 01246 860601.

9. Charity Gig at Chesterfield Labour Club.

March 18.

WSO and Spire Writes are proud to present Quiet Loner - the Battle for the Ballot, also including sets by Kev Titterton and Ichabod. The gig is in support of Chesterfield Food Bank.

10. Pirate Radio.

The Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, March 19.

The local rock and pop covers band play a huge variety of hits from the last six decades including T Rex, Oasis, Prince, Queen and Foo Fighters.

They will be on stage between 4pm and 7pm.